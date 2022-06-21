Bismarck legend and the newest face at QB for the Washington Commanders Carson Wentz made his return to North Dakota for the annual AO1 charity softball game in Fargo.

A good crowd was on hand to see the former NDSU star and some of his teammates playing on the diamond. A home run derby and other special events, all to raise money for kids dealing with life-threatening or altering medical illnesses. The former Century Patriot taking time to thank those who came out to support the cause.

“It means a lot, it means a lot to see them supporting the gear and wearing AO1 and showing up, it means a lot,” says Wentz. “I think it also speaks to the brotherhood and the NDSU brotherhood of playing football and being able to come back. Guys always have fun seeing each other. We can get rowdy out here as well, especially after the game. But guys have a good time and they are always supporting which is nice.”