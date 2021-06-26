Carson Wentz returns to North Dakota for charity softball game

Former Century Patriot, and new Indianapolis Colts quarterback, Carson Wentz made his return to North Dakota this weekend.

Tonight close to 3,000 fans filed into Newman Outdoor Field in Fargo for Wentz’s charity softball game. The night began with a home run derby won by former Bison lineman Zack Johnson. It concluded with Wentz’s Charity softball game, which helps raise money for his AO1 Foundation which supports three initiatives; The Haiti Sports Complex, Thy Kingdom Come Food Truck and the AO1 Foundation’s Sports Program.

“It’s just fun for the community,” Wentz said of the game. “It’s just fun for all these Bison fans to see some of these guys from the past, and have some fun with it. Doing this, doing the football camp the other night and just being able to, even though it’s quick and I’m in and out, type of thing, but just to get back here is definitely special for me and the foundation definitely enjoys it.”