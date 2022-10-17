BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — Carson Wentz is once again expected to be sidelined for an extended period of time.

The former Bismarck Century Patriots’, and North Dakota State, quarterback suffered a broken finger during Thursday night’s game against the Chicago Bears, according to reports by the NFL Network.

Wentz is facing a recovery time of roughly four to six weeks, and he could possibly be sent to the injured reserve. According to reports, Wentz is meeting with hand specialists to evaluate options for his ring finger.

This is not Wentz’s first bout with an injury, as he suffered a fracture in his back in 2018, which sidelined him for the final three games of the Philadelphia Eagles’ season. That injury came after tearing his ACL and LCL in 2017.

Wentz also notably suffered a broken wrist in 2015 during his senior season at NDSU. The injury sidelined him for eight weeks before returning to action and winning the FCS National Championship.

Wentz has been poorly protected in his first season with the Washington Commanders, taking 23 sacks, which is tied for most in the NFL.