Catching up on workouts

The road to the competition level for high school athletes has begun as workouts have begun at some centers. Ask Fitness in Minot is putting the athletes through a workout regimen as it tries to get players in shape and back on track for competition. “It’s nice for these kids, they’re not able to be in activities to be in sports right now” said instructor Craig Kraft. “It’s a good outlet to get going on training for the summer season coming up or for next fall.”

Kraft added that it’s just getting the athletes re-introduced to a higher intensity workout with a summer program also on the horizon. “We’re doing the month of May right now” said Kraft “and most of these athletes will transition into a 9 week summer program for the majority of the summer getting into that fall sports season.”

For the athletes not only is it a chance to get moving ahead on next season but also to catch up with each other as teammates. “Just being able to see my friends knowing that we have a common goal of getting better” said Bishop Ryan junior Bryson Elm. Nick Sanders added “It’s pretty good especially during this quarantine we stayed at home a lot so it’s good to get back out and get back into shape.”

Des Lacs-Burlington juniors Weston Wahus and Blake Wacha also are glad to be working out again. “Yeah it’s real nice to be able to be with all the guys again get ready to get working for next season and just work on getting better” said Wahus while Wacha added “Yeah it’s a good place to kind of get back, get your body back in shape and get stronger for the next season and work with the boys again.”