Cederstrom transitions to small diamond

Former Major League baseball umpire Gary Cederstrom has taken his knowledge of the game to the fastpitch diamond. Cederstrom, who retired this past year after 31 years in the majors, was planning on helping his brother coach the Minot High fastpitch team. After that season was cancelled Cederstrom has decided to help out with the Magic City Storm fastpitch team this summer. “They’re having fun and that’s what it’s all about” said the 4 time World Series umpire. “We got some girls playing college, they can start playing slowpitch or we can get women’s fastpitch going in here.”

Cederstrom ended his career on a high note as the crew chief for last year’s World Series but knew before the season began that it would be his last. “I knew going in I was gonna be done so I knew as soon as the season started that this was gonna be my last year whether it was a World Series, whether I didn’t get any playoffs, I knew this year was gonna be my last year.”

As far as the current baseball situation that is in limbo, Cederstrom feels that there will be an agreement worked out. “I have faith that there’ll be a season this season, what kind of length and playoffs whatever, they’ll come together I feel they’ll come together and get it done.” Baseball’s latest proposal is for an 89 game season with expanded playoffs.

