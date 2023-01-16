Monday night there’s a rematch of the region five girls championship on the court when Central McLean hosts Shiloh Christian with a chance to get revenge for a loss that ended the Cougars’ 2022 season.

The Cougars are ready for the much anticipated matchup, but say it will be a very different game as they haven’t faced a team that uses the same heavy pressure that the Skyhawks do. Cougars’ players say they know this game will test their mental game as much as their physical abilities. They’re prepared for what could be a low scoring contest, and see it as a measuring stick for the future.

“It’s a great sounding board,” Cougars’ head coach Ethan Vaagene said. “Any time you play a team like that it’s a great guage to see where you’re at, and the biggest thing you get out of that you see where your deficiencies are at when you play good teams like that. You know, so it’s a good game. You want to play those games, especially here with a month before tournament time because it gives you a nice time frame to really identify and zero in on those things we need to work on as a team.”

The Cougars and Skyhawks tip off at 7:30 p.m.