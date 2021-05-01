Century and Minot softball split, Mandan and Century baseball split double header

There weren’t many WDA games on the diamond Saturday, but the ones played were high stakes.

In Bismarck, Century and Minot met with the Patriots sitting just one place ahead of the Majettes in the WDA standings. Game one went to the Patriots 10-0 behind a no-hitter from Maddy Zander. Game two went to the Majettes with a 7-6 win.

On the baseball field, Mandan and Century split a double header in Mandan. The Braves came from behind to win game one 5-4. In game two it was all Century with a 13-0 shutout win.