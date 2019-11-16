Century completes first undefeated season in school history

The Century football team captured its third state title in program history with a win over West Fargo Sheyenne in the Class AAA state championship game.

Century won, 10-0. The game was scoreless at the break.

With under 30 seconds remaining in the third quarter, Century quarterback Cade Feeney lofted a beautiful pass to Skylar Reidinger, who was able to just stay in bounds and put the Pats up 7-0.

Early in the fourth, Century’s Wade James added a 37-yard field goal to make the score, 10-0, which would end up as the final score.

Century intercepted their fourth pass of the game midway through the fourth, which basically wrapped up the championship.

Century also went wire-to-wire as the No. 1 team in the state.

