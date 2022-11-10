Century’s football team is in the Dakota Bowl for the sixth time in the last eight years, an all too familiar feeling for the Patriots.

This season has been very different after starting the year 0-5. Now the Patriots will become the first team ever to play in a Dakota Bowl with a losing record. However, all that matters is the next game, and getting to .500 would mean a state championship. That’s something that doesn’t go under appreciated.

“I think number one the senior class has done a pretty good job of that already, and then with the experience that we have on our coaching staff they remind them daily that it’s nice to get into this position, but we’ve got to finish it off,” Patriots’ head coach Ron Wingenbach said. “We’re going to go up against an opponent that’s very very — playing very well at the right time as well, so it’s a great challenge for us.”

The Patriots will kick off the late game against Shanley on Friday around 6:40 p.m.