Century softball sweeps West Fargo; Century baseball splits with Moorhead; Bishop Ryan baseball wins big at Shiloh Invite

Local Sports

Saturday was a busy day on the diamond for local high school softball and baseball teams.

The Century Patriots’ softball team got revenge from two years ago over the West Fargo Packers. The two teams met in a rematch of the 2019 state semifinals in which the Packers won, but on Saturday it was all Patriots. They won 4-1 and 6-2 to sweep the Packers.

On the baseball field, Century split a doubleheader with Moorhead, Minnesota. The Patriots took game one 9-5 before falling 9-7 in game two.

In class B baseball, multiple teams competed at the Shiloh Christian Invitational. Scores from the tournament are below:

Park River 4, Kidder County 3

Park River 4, Shiloh Christian 1

Bishop Ryan 14, Harvey-Wells County 0

Bishop Ryan 2, Grafton 1

