The WDA volleyball tournament wrapped up on Saturday with two spots left to be determined in the state tournament.
|St. Mary’s
|3
|Dickinson
|2
|State Qualifier
|Legacy
|3
|Bismarck
|2
|State Qualifier
|Century
|3
|Jamestown
|2
|WDA Championship
by: Luke Gamble
Posted:
Updated:
by: Luke Gamble
Posted:
Updated:
The WDA volleyball tournament wrapped up on Saturday with two spots left to be determined in the state tournament.
|St. Mary’s
|3
|Dickinson
|2
|State Qualifier
|Legacy
|3
|Bismarck
|2
|State Qualifier
|Century
|3
|Jamestown
|2
|WDA Championship
Sports Director
Weekend Sports Anchor/Sports Reporter
Sports Anchor/Sports Reporter
Sports Reporter