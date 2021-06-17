Century’s Dalton Feeney ready for anything as NC State heads to College World Series

Dalton Feeney grew up on the baseball fields in Bismarck, North Dakota, and all his hard work over the years has finally paid off. Feeney is on his way to Omaha with a chance to shine on baseball’s biggest stage, and all of Bismarck will be watching.

The amount of texts that I’ve gotten from the Bismarck community of “Congrats,” “We’ll see you in Omaha,” “We’re trying to make it down.” I mean it’s just awesome to receive those people — receive texts from those people and just knowing that they’re still watching even though I’m I don’t know how many miles away,” NC State pitcher Dalton Feeney said.

Century grad Dalton Feeney is a relief pitcher for the North Carolina State baseball team, who is headed to the college world series this weekend after knocking off the top team in the country.

“It was just surreal,” Feeney explained. “You know, threw my hat up in the air, everybody charged and finally got to dog pile. It was surreal, it was pretty awesome.”

But the path to Omaha has been anything but easy.

“It’s kind of been a roller coaster to be honest,” Feeney said.

Feeney missed his sophomore season due to injury. Then he lost his redshirt junior year due to COVID.

“Perseverance is what you think of, and I think that fits with somebody that really enjoys the game and always had a great attitude and you could always loved being on the baseball field,” Bismarck Governors coach Mike Skytland said. “Somebody like that I think is more likely to stick it out and go through the ups and downs, and Dalton’s definitely done that, and he definitely deserves this accomplishment.”

Feeney has 16 appearances out of the bullpen this season with 14 strikeouts. Although he hasn’t pitched in the postseason yet, he says he’s ready to go when his number is called.

“What would your message be to the guys in Bismarck and those younger kids that are really looking up to you and seeing the position that you’re in,” I asked.

Feeney: “You know hard work pays off. I’ve had so many coaches whether it be with the Govs, whether it be with Century, you know just all the stuff they taught me to get me to this point — anybody can do it. It doesn’t matter where you come from or the stuff you have. You know just hard work pays off and you can go far with it.”

NC State kicks off the College World Series against Stanford on Saturday at 1 p.m.