Century’s Jocelyn Julson signs with UND volleyball

Century’s Jocely Julson signed her letter of intent this week to play volleyball at UND next year.

Julson credits the combination of athletic and academic culture at UND as to why she chose to play there.

She’s coming off a season where she helped lead the Patriots to their fifth state championship in the last six years, and she’s still leading the way for the number one ranked Patriots on the basketball court as a guard. There’s no doubt she has plenty to look forward to as a future Hawk.

“UND’s got such a great culture, and just they stand for leadership and hard work,” Julson said. “I’m just ready to be a part of something like that. Century had that same culture, so I just think they pair together really well.”

“You know Jocelyn has always been really goal oriented, sets her goals really high,” Century volleyball coach Jamie Zastoupil said. “She came off a ACL injury as a sophomore and that really crushed her spirits, but she really fought back and the work ethic she has and the attitude that she has has really gotten her to this point. I think it’s really exciting for her, but I think it’s really exciting for our program too that we have somebody like that others can look to, and she’s really set a high tone for our players.”

Julson has already been accepted into the honors program and is planning on pursuing a career in the medical field.