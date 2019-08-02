Century’s Lauren Ware tears ACL in South Dakota

North Dakota’s top volleyball and girls’ basketball player, Century rising senior Lauren Ware, tore her ACL.

The injury occurred at the team-sanctioned event called the Summer Slam, which is hosted by Adrenaline Volleyball in South Dakota.

Coming into her senior year, Lauren is ranked in the top 30 of girls high school basketball prospects for the class of 2020, according to ESPN. Some other rankings have her in the top 15.

The time to recover from a torn ACL is six to nine months… after the surgery. She definitely miss the volleyball season. However, if she recovers in six months, she could return in February, which means she could potentially play the last month of the basketball regular season. The regional tournament starts Mar. 5. The state tournament begins Mar. 12.