Century junior Logan Nissley has selected her college destination. The two time North Dakota Gatorade Player of the Year committed to the University of Nebraska on Monday, sharing that information with the world through her Twitter account:

Nissley led the WDA in points per game (21.6), steals per game (3.7), field goal percentage (55.5%) and three-point percentage this season (47%). She also helped lead the Patriots to a 24-1 record and a state runner-up finish. Nissley and the Patriots won the state championship in 2021.

Nissley becomes the second Century girl’s basketball player in the last three years to commit to a power five program after Lauren Ware went to the University of Arizona.