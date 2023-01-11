BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Century girls basketball star Logan Nissley has been named a finalist for the McDonald’s All-American game and is the only player to be named a finalist in the entire state of North Dakota.

Nissley has been impressive so far this season, currently averaging 19.9 points per game, 9.0 rebounds per game, and a WDA-leading 4.2 steals per game.

The top 24 girls and 24 boys will be revealed Tuesday, Jan. 24, on NBA Today between 3-4

p.m. ET on ESPN with the official game being held in Houston on March 28.