BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Century High School’s Logan Nissley has been named 2023 North Dakota’s Miss Basketball after beating out the following seven fellow nominees from around the state:

Ellie Braaten, Westhope-Newburg

Halle Crockett, Northern Cass

Bergan Kinnebrew, Bismarck Century

Hailey Quam, Shiloh Christian

Miriley Simon, West Fargo

Decontee Smith, Central Cass

Brenna Stroklund, Kenmare-Bowbells

Nissley took home the award with 71 points from voters, Century’s Bergan Kinnebrew finished in second with 47 points, Decontee Smith from Central Cass finished in third with 38 points, and Ellie Braaten from Westhope-Newburg finished with 31 points.

“You can’t cry because then I’ll cry” -Logan’s first words to her parents after winning Miss Basketball 🥺 https://t.co/a1QyHm3cYM pic.twitter.com/DwSGXp08rS — Luke Gamble (@LukeGambleTV) March 12, 2023

The senior star joins Century’s Hannah Larson who won in 2013 as the only other winner to come from Century High School. Making Century only the fifth school in the state to have multiple winners: Mandan (7), Shanley (4), Minot (2), and Wahpeton (2).

The University of Nebraska signee finishes her high school career having been named North Dakota Gatorade Player of the Year the past three seasons, named a finalist for the McDonald’s All-American team, a state champion in 2021, and a two-time North Dakota Gatorade Player of the Year for Volleyball as well.

Nissley finishes her senior year averaging 21.2 points per game, 7.8 rebounds per game, and 4.2 steals per game.

She also finishes her high school career as Century’s all-time leading girls’ basketball scorer with 1,664 career points.