BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Gatorade announced today that Century’s Logan Nissley has been named the 2022-23 Gatorade North Dakota Volleyball Player of the Year, this is Nissley’s second straight year winning the award. Nissley is the third Gatorade North Dakota Volleyball Player of the Year to come from Century.

The award recognizes not only outstanding athletic excellence, but also high standards of academic achievement and exemplary character demonstrated on and off the court.

The 6-foot senior outside hitter led the Patriots (29-2) to a North Dakota Class A state final appearance this past season. Nissley recorded 336 kills and amassed 507 digs to go with 61 aces, 55 blocks, and 17 assists. She concludes her career with 1,000 career kills and digs.

Nissley is also now a finalist for the Gatorade National Volleyball Player of the Year award which will be announced later this month.