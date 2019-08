The championship bracket is nearly set for the 2019 Babe Ruth 13-15-year-old World Series.

Here’s a look at the standings:

Courtesy: Babe Ruth

The final game of the National Division was under a lightning delay at the time of this post. The outcome could materially shake up the standings.

The championship will bracket will Tuesday at 5 p.m.

The top seeds from the American Division and the National Division are off until Wednesday. The Bismarck 15’s won the American Division pool.