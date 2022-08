Sunday marked the final race night for the 2022 dirt track season. Five champions were crowned at NoDak Speedway in the five IMCA classes.

2022 Points Champions:

IMCA Hobby Stock: Kyler Satran

IMCA Sport Compacts: Aiden Wagner

IMCA Modifieds: Marcus Tomlinson

IMCA Stock Cars: Will Scheresky

IMCA Sport Mods: Darren Medler