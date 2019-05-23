Change of plans

In a last minute decision, the West region girls fastpitch that begins tomorrow has been moved from Dickinson to Minot because of heavy rain expected in the Dickinson area. That means the South Hill Complex will host the West Region and the State “A” tournament next week. The Minot High Majettes come in as the 4th seed and will meet up with 5th seeded Bismarck Legacy in opening round play and the team is hoping it can carry over it’s late season momentum which included winning 6 of its last 8 games.