Brayden Selzer and Carson Hildre became the first Aggie wrestlers since 2013 to win state in the same season.

In Hildre’s third trip to the state tournament, he won his first career state title as a sophomore after a third place finish as a freshman.

Hildre said working hard in the wrestling room after falling short of the title was a big part in his success this time around.

“I came in as the number one seed and I just said I had to take it one match at a time and keep wrestling. Keep wrestling to my fullest and just don’t give up,” Hildre said.

After winning a state championship in football in the fall, Selzer became a state champ yet again in the winter.

The Velva senior wrestler beat out Bishop Ryan’s Connor Harvey to win his first career state title at 195 pounds.

His previous experience at the FARGODOME, like making a game saving goal line stop in this past year’s 11B State Football game in that same building prepared him to take home a state wrestling crown.

“This year I knew I have to stay out of my own head because last year that kind of got to me,” Selzer said.

“I kind of froze up in the state championship match last year, and I guess I just knew I had to wrestle like I knew I could and I think I wrestled pretty well throughout the whole tournament and ended up on top,” added Selzler.