Cheer: Minot High brings home State Title for Game Day routine

The Minot High Cheer team took home first place for their Game Day routine at the State competition in Fargo earlier this month.

We caught up with the team before the competition and they said it was going to take a lot of energy to bring home the title.

Head coach Vytalli Klimpel says this is the best she’s seen them perform. They were very crowd-engaging by getting everyone to yell and participate, not just the Minot fans.

For 12 Magi, this was their first time ever competing.

“It’s really awesome! Especially with all their hard work and all the stuff that they’ve been through this year with COVID still being around, having people in and out. It was a lot, it was challenging, but pulled it off! It’s really awesome that those freshmen, sophomores really stepped up and helped us out a lot,” Klimpel said.

The team finished second in the cheer-dance routine and time-out categories.

The spring state competition is scheduled for mid-March at the Minot Auditorium.