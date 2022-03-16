This weekend is certainly busy for Class B basketball teams, families and fans.



But it’s also a big and busy weekend for cheerleaders across the state as they’ll take the mat for the State Competition on Saturday.

Eighteen teams will represent their schools in six events this weekend.



Those teams come from all over the state with 10 Class A and five Class B schools.



Some of those cheerleaders will even find themselves cheering on the boys’ basketball teams this weekend, as well.

However, preparation for the State Competition takes a lot of hard work that you don’t see on the sidelines.

“We’re athletes, too,” Minot High School cheerleader Isabella Roll said, “and although the basketball players and stuff may be the main spectacle for the games that they go to, we also have our own ‘games’ for them to see.”



The 2022 State Winter Cheerleading Competition will be held Saturday at the Minot Municipal Auditorium starting at 11 a.m.