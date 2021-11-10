Cheerleading: Minot High gearing up for State Tournament this weekend

This is the 20th year the Magicians are competing.

There are six events the team will perform in: cheer and dance, game day, time out cheer, stunt group, all around and jump off.

“I’m super excited just for all of it! It’s going to be a great experience! Definitely growing,” said freshman Taya Siedschlag.

“I’m really looking forward with this new team. I honestly love all of them so much and I’m so glad to finally be one of the people that they’re looking up to and I want to help them as much as I possibly can with anything that they need,” said senior Taylor Garaas.

The girls said a lot of energy is what will take to bring the state title back to the Magic City.

The competition starts at 11:00 a.m. on Nov. 13 at North Fargo High School.