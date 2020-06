The 9th annual Chris Wenzel Memorial Tournament took center stage in the Capital City on Sunday. Teams faced off on the final day of the tournament, with the Bismarck Reps winning. Below are the final scores from Sunday.

Bismarck Senators defeat Bismarck B Capitals 14-4

Bismarck A Capitals defeat Fargo Post 400 Comets 9-5 for third place

Bismarck Reps defeat West Fargo Vets for first place