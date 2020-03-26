Class A All-State Girls Basketball Team announced

the Class A Girls All-State teams has been announced, and on the first team, Alexis Dressler is a unanimous selection, one of two players with that distinction.

Dressler becomes the first Legacy Saber to be named to the first team.

“Coach really helped with that and he kept saying ‘you’re up there, you can do it.” says Dressler. “I may be not putting myself in those groups but just my teammates and my coaches always had that confidence in me and I think that helped push me as well.”

Mandan’s Lakyn Darras has also been named to the first team. On the second team, Julia Fitterer of Century makes the squad, and Peyton Selle of Dickinson also lands a spot on team.