Class A All-State Girls Basketball Team announced

Local Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

the Class A Girls All-State teams has been announced, and on the first team, Alexis Dressler is a unanimous selection, one of two players with that distinction.

Dressler becomes the first Legacy Saber to be named to the first team.

“Coach really helped with that and he kept saying ‘you’re up there, you can do it.” says Dressler. “I may be not putting myself in those groups but just my teammates and my coaches always had that confidence in me and I think that helped push me as well.”

Mandan’s Lakyn Darras has also been named to the first team. On the second team, Julia Fitterer of Century makes the squad, and Peyton Selle of Dickinson also lands a spot on team.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports Videos

More Local Sports

Recent Videos

UMary Track

Thumbnail for the video titled "UMary Track"

UMary Hockey

Thumbnail for the video titled "UMary Hockey"

All-State Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "All-State Basketball"

Law Enforcement Adapts

Thumbnail for the video titled "Law Enforcement Adapts"

MHS Cheerleaders Encourage Handwashing

Thumbnail for the video titled "MHS Cheerleaders Encourage Handwashing"

Cell Service

Thumbnail for the video titled "Cell Service"

Washington Teacher Parade

Thumbnail for the video titled "Washington Teacher Parade"

Wednesday, March 25th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wednesday, March 25th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

No Gigs

Thumbnail for the video titled "No Gigs"

Internet Capacity

Thumbnail for the video titled "Internet Capacity"

Jewelry Line

Thumbnail for the video titled "Jewelry Line"

Pursuit helps other churches

Thumbnail for the video titled "Pursuit helps other churches"

Remarkable Library Director

Thumbnail for the video titled "Remarkable Library Director"

Young CNA

Thumbnail for the video titled "Young CNA"

YHF

Thumbnail for the video titled "YHF"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 3/25

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 3/25"

Amber's Wednesday morning #OneMinuteForecast 3/25

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Wednesday morning #OneMinuteForecast 3/25"

Wednesday forecast: Mostly cloudy and colder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wednesday forecast: Mostly cloudy and colder"

LIFE HACKS: CORONA

Thumbnail for the video titled "LIFE HACKS: CORONA"

DIY: build your own weather instruments at home

Thumbnail for the video titled "DIY: build your own weather instruments at home"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge