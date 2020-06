Class A Baseball was in action on a Monday night, as the Mandan A’s traveled to Dickinson to take on the Volunteers in a doubleheader.

In the first game, the A’s jumped out to an early 3-0 lead, before the Vols put up 13 unanswered runs en route to their win.

The A’s answered back in the second game, with double digit runs of their own, winning 16-5.