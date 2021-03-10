Class A Basketball: Bismarck knows playing fast plays into their strengths on defense

Bismarck comes in with their last state tournament cut short due to the pandemic, with many of the returning players there when it all shut down.

Their matchup will be a tough one against a West Fargo team, that started off the year 11 and 0.

“They’re big, everyone from the east is big,” says senior Gunner Swanson. “They’re super athletic. They got guys that can shoot it. They’re pretty solid all-around. It’s going to be a good matchup for us.”

“For us, it’s not only to push the tempo offensively, but to lock in once you get to the defensive side,” says head coach Jordan Wilhelm. “I think a lot of teams think of us as an offensive team first, and we don’t play any defense, when in reality, the nights that we’re winning, when we’re winning those big games, we’re doing the job on the defensive side.”