Class A Basketball: Legacy boys and Minot girls pick up home wins

Only four WDA games took place on the hardwood on Saturday, but they proved to be good matchups.

Boys Scores:
Legacy (44), Williston (36)
Turtle Mountain (81), Dickinson (78)
Devils Lake (50), Minot (76)

Girls Scores:
Minot (90), Dickinson (57)

