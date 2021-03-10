Class A Basketball: Legacy knows a win at state will come if everyone contributes

The Legacy Sabers come into this tournament as the three seed with the top leading scorer in the state in Nick Kupfer.

Head Coach Jason Horner has pointed out that it’s not just the starters that wins games, pointing towards Sam Link’s performance on Saturday.

“That’s what you need to do, in this tournament to win,” says Horner. “Your big guys need to play big. But then you need supporting guys to help do their role and help you get there. As a coach, I’m just thrilled for the kids. For how hard we work them, and how much we demand from them. To get rewarded in this is just special.”