Class A Basketball: Minot keeping the nerves down as the top seed at state

The Minot Magicians are back in the state tournament for the first time in four years.

The Magi are excited to be back in the big dance but they know the job is not finished yet. Head Coach Dean Winczewski says he is keeping the players’ nerves down by focusing on one game at a time. The Magi feels a key to their success a state will be crashing the boards and effort on defense.

“When it came down to it, we got three stops and we were able to do that and we got a rebound late and thats how you win games,”says Head Coach Dean Winczweski. “So we got to focus on trying to keep them out of the paint, off the glass and then worry about our offense as it comes.”

“It’s going to be huge especially in the state tournament, the east has some big teams, so if we bring a lot of energy, I think they can’t match up with us,” says Sophomore Forward Darik Dissette.