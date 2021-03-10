Class A Basketball: The defense needs to shine if Mandan wants a first-round upset

Local Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The last team on the boy’s side is Mandan entering the tournament after a huge upset over Jamestown.

Mandan has always been a high-scoring team, but this season, the ‘Defense wins championships’ motto has been their true focus.

“Haven’t really focused on that before,” says senior Jace Lowman. “But now we’re really understanding that that’s what we got to do to win. There’s nights where we don’t have shots falling and that’s going to hurt if we don’t play lockdown defense.”

“Anything can happen,” says head coach Brandon Schafer. “We believe in this team, and we’re going to be undersized but we’re going to have a bigger heart, and we’re going to give everything we got to those guys.”

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports Videos

More Local Sports

Recent Videos

Watford City Girl's Basketball

Mandan Boy's Basketball

Legacy Boy's Basketball

Bismarck Boy's Basketball

Minot Boy's Basketball

Wind Blade Recycling

Mineral Rights Case

COVID Conference

MIS-C Survivor

KX Convo: Jason Naas

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 3/10

Vaccine Registration

Historic Photos

Storm Spotters

Disability Study

Tom's Wednesday Afternoon #OneMinuteForecast 3/10

Woodworkers

ND Beware: our drought has led to an early fire season

Amber's Wednesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 3/10

A cool down before the weekend warm-up

More Video

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

KX News Trending Stories

Latest Stories

More Local News