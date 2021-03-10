Class A Basketball: The defense needs to shine if Mandan wants a first-round upset

The last team on the boy’s side is Mandan entering the tournament after a huge upset over Jamestown.

Mandan has always been a high-scoring team, but this season, the ‘Defense wins championships’ motto has been their true focus.

“Haven’t really focused on that before,” says senior Jace Lowman. “But now we’re really understanding that that’s what we got to do to win. There’s nights where we don’t have shots falling and that’s going to hurt if we don’t play lockdown defense.”

“Anything can happen,” says head coach Brandon Schafer. “We believe in this team, and we’re going to be undersized but we’re going to have a bigger heart, and we’re going to give everything we got to those guys.”