Class A Basketball: Watford City hopes to make a mark at their first Class A State Tournament

Local Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The girl’s state tournament quarterfinals play out on Friday because of the new format, but it’s the first trip to the Class A for Watford City.

The Wolves played a very good first half against the top-seeded Century Patriots in the championship Saturday. Head Coach Tom Dwyer has stressed that fundamentals have gotten his team this far, especially on the defensive side of the court.

“I feel like our identity is that we make sure that we play good defense,” says Dwyer. “It always starts with defense and making sure that we contest every single shot. We get rebounds and make sure that every team is working for every single shot they get.”

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports Videos

More Local Sports

Recent Videos

Watford City Girl's Basketball

Mandan Boy's Basketball

Legacy Boy's Basketball

Bismarck Boy's Basketball

Minot Boy's Basketball

Wind Blade Recycling

Mineral Rights Case

COVID Conference

MIS-C Survivor

KX Convo: Jason Naas

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 3/10

Vaccine Registration

Historic Photos

Storm Spotters

Disability Study

Tom's Wednesday Afternoon #OneMinuteForecast 3/10

Woodworkers

ND Beware: our drought has led to an early fire season

Amber's Wednesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 3/10

A cool down before the weekend warm-up

More Video

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

KX News Trending Stories

Latest Stories

More Local News