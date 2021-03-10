Class A Basketball: Watford City hopes to make a mark at their first Class A State Tournament

The girl’s state tournament quarterfinals play out on Friday because of the new format, but it’s the first trip to the Class A for Watford City.

The Wolves played a very good first half against the top-seeded Century Patriots in the championship Saturday. Head Coach Tom Dwyer has stressed that fundamentals have gotten his team this far, especially on the defensive side of the court.

“I feel like our identity is that we make sure that we play good defense,” says Dwyer. “It always starts with defense and making sure that we contest every single shot. We get rebounds and make sure that every team is working for every single shot they get.”