The Bishop Ryan Lions set up a rematch of last year’s class A state championship against Langdon-Edmore-Munich with a win over Shiloh Christian. The Lions went on the road and defeated Shiloh Christian 19-7.

The Velva Aggies earned their fourth shutout of the season Saturday with a 33-0 win over Dickinson Trinity. The Aggies will travel to play Lisbon next Saturday.