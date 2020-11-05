Class A Football: Velva ready for the road challenge against Lisbon

The Velva Aggies are in the Semi-Finals for the second straight season.

The Aggies have a tough road test as the travel down to Lisbon to take on the Broncos. They look to slow down the Broncos rushing attack led by Jordan Sours.

“They dont have a pass heavy offense,” says senior Jersey Selzler. “So being able to stop the run like we did this week will be a big key to next game, making tackles and not letting anything through.”

“The same thing just keeps everyone healthy,” says senior Gage Florence. “And everyone sticks to their assignments and get in the room and watch a lot of films and take it from there.”

“It’s going to come down to what you can get done upfront,” says head coach Larry Sandy. “And what kind of opportunities you can get your skilled players and getting some points on the board and keeping them off the board.”