Class A Legion State: Dickinson’s 5-game winning streak snapped on Day 2

On Day 2 of the Class A Legion State tournament, Dickinson suffered their first loss in five games on Aug. 1.

The Dickinson Volunteers saw their five-game winning streak snapped. Dickinson lost to Kindred, 6-1.

Mandan kept their season alive with an 8-4 win over the Grand Forks Blues.

In the first game of the day, the Bismarck Reps lived to fight another day after a 7-3 win over the Fargo Astros.

The final game of the night featured the Bismarck “A” Capitals and the Fargo Jets. The score was tied at three after six complete, but Fargo was able to come away with a win, 4-3.

Day three will begin at noon and feature an elimination game between Dickinson and Mandan.

The tournament was held at Dwyer Field on the campus of the Shiloh Christian.