At the Class A Legion State tournament, the semifinals are set.

Dickinson was the first team to advance after beating the Mandan A’s, 8-4.

The next game saw a battle of Bismarck. As the Reps edged Caps, 7-6.

In the winner’s bracket game, the Fargo Jets defeated Kindred Vikings, 7-2.

Day four of the tournament starts at noon at Dwyer Field.