The Bishop Ryan Lions had a tough time stopping the Langdon Area/Edmore/Munich offense all day.

In the first half, the Cardinals put up 20 first downs, compared to the Lions lone one first down.

The bright spot on the day was Jaxon Feller, who ripped off an incredible 60 plus yard touchdown run to put the Lions on the board.

Ultimately, it was too little, too late, as Bishop Ryan falls short of a title, by the final of 42-14.