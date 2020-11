Friday was about redemption for Century, who faced the team that beat them in the championship game last year, Fargo Davies.

The Patriots were able to start off strong and not look back, winning by a 3-0 margin, and advancing to an impressive 10th championship game in a row.

They will face West Fargo, who defeated Jamestown in the other semifinal. Mandan and Legacy won in the consolation bracket and will face off in the fifth place game.