Thursday was day one of the Class A State Volleyball Tournament in Fargo, where teams had the chance to advance to Friday’s semifinals.

Century kicked the day off with a 3-0 set win over Valley City, setting up a rematch of last year’s championship against Fargo Davies, who narrowly beat Mandan, 3-2.

Legacy came out of the gates strong, winning the first set against top seeded West Fargo, before falling 3-1 after that. Jamestown beat West Fargo Sheyenne 3-2 in the final match of the day.