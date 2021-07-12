Class A sweeps Class B in annual Lions All-Star game

The first night of the Lions All-Star basketball game belonged to the Class A teams.

The Class A girls defeated the Class B girls 75-54 behind a dominant all-around scoring performance. Watford City’s Ashley Holen was one of three players to lead the way for Class A with ten points.

On the boys side, Class A jumped out to a 26-6 run to start the first half of their game and finished with an 81-68 win. EKM’s Alex Huber led all scorers with 27 points. Class A’s leading scorer was West Fargo Sheyenne’s Jacksen Moni with 20 points and 8 rebounds.

The final leg of the All-Star series is Tuesday night in West Fargo.

