Tuesday night was a busy one for volleyball teams across the WDA.

The biggest match of the night was at Bismarck High as the Demons hosted No. 1 Century. The Demons kept things competitive after taking the second set, but in the end Century won 3-1.

St. Mary’s won their third match in a row picking up a win over Williston at home.

Watford City had a five game losing streak going into Tuesday, but the Wolves ended the streak with a 3-0 win over Minot.