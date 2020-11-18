Class A Volleyball: Legacy proving the doubters wrong

The Legacy Sabers who enter as the four seed out of the WDA.

Legacy has had an up and down season, with a pause in their schedule due to a COVID outbreak. However, the players have always felt that there was a chip on their shoulder knowing not a lot of people picked them to make it to state. This is their first appearance since 2016.

“I don’t think it was a bad thing necessarily that we were rated low,” says senior Maggie Sorensen. “Just we took it, we were going to prove them wrong and they haven’t seen us before. We’re a new team this year.”

“I think we’ve really gelled as the season’s gone on, and we get how each other plays,” says senior Camaryn Beasley. “How we interact with each other and I think it’s been really nice. There’s a lot of leaders that have stepped up on the team.”

“We can hang with the best of them,” says head coach Jen Astle. “We do play out of system very well. We can finish in long rallies very well, and it was finally one of those moments where they actually got to see that.”

