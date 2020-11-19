Class A Volleyball: Mandan’s quest for their first state title starts against the defending champs

Mandan is returning to the state tournament for the 18th time, however, this is a program that has never won a state title in school history.

Their opening-round matchup is with Fargo Davies, the defending champs, and in-game adjustments with a new opponent will be key.

“If we have positive adjustments to make those plays happen for us,” says head coach Anna Folk. “Anything can happen.”

“It’s the number two seed,” says senior Sydney Gustavsson. “It’s the reigning champs, but we’ve got all the motivation and we’ve got all the heart to go and do it, I think it’s going to be a good week for us.”

“I know there would be a lot of teams that would want to be in our position,” says junior Piper Harris. “We just really want to make the most of it because it’s an opportunity that not a lot of people get to have.”

