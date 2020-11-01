Class AA Football: St. Mary’s and Beulah win big to advance to semifinals

The St. Mary’s Saints and Beulah Miners are on opposite sides of the Class AA playoff bracket, but their wins Saturday were eerily similar.

The Saints defeated Devils Lake 46-7 in a one sided contest. They will host Kindred next Saturday. The Vikings defeated Hazen 14-0 to advance to the semifinals.

The Beulah Miners defeated Central Cass 35-6 at home, but now they will be in unfamiliar territory as they have to go on the road next weekend. The Miners will travel to Hillsboro-Central Valley, which defeated Watford City 32-6.

The Miners lost to Hillsboro-Central Valley 23-14 earlier this season.

