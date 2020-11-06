Class AA Football: St. Mary’s lays perfect record on the line Saturday

On Saturday, the St. Mary’s Saints put their perfect record on the line. It’ll be the first time they play Kindred in 2020, a team that stands in their way to a trip back to Fargo.

There’s no hiding for the Saints, a team that has been the unanimous number one choice in the polls for most of the Class AA season.

“I’d rather be recognized, instead of being at the bottom of the pile so I think it’s going to be a better place to be,” says head coach Dan Smrekar. “But we’re not worried about that. These guys have done a relly good job of focusing from week to week and all the old cliches one game at a time.”

They don’t talk about their place as favorites but know they get the best of each team, week in and week out.

“Yeah, I think teams are excited to play us because they want to prove to the rest of the state that we’re beatable,” says senior Cullen Curl. “And I think we just have to stay with our own game and not try and do anything fancy and play the game we know how to play.”

Kindred is one of the few teams in Class AA they haven’t played this season. A team they last faced in the quarterfinals in 2019.

“I look at them on the defensive side,” Smrekar says. “They do a really good job of hustling and pursuing and getting people after the football. So I think that’s their strong point defensively. And I think offensively, they can run the ball, but they’re a big-play team that can throw the ball.”

But the Saints get the luxury of avoiding that long bus ride, closing out their last home game of 2020 in style.

“It’s a huge advantage,” senior Thomas Jackson says. “I mean, we’re comfortable here, we practice here. So it definitely helps, especially knowing that the field is going to be good on this turf and everything.”

“You’re playing better teams now,” says Smrekar. “And if you don’t play your best, you go home.”