It was a battle of running games in the championship between Beulah and Hillsboro/Central Valley.

After being scoreless for most of the first quarter, Hillsboro’s Gavin Wright swung the momentum with a diving interception.

Oscar Benson for the Burros would take over from there, effective in the run game with a couple touchdowns.

Beulah falls short of a championship by a final of 35-12.