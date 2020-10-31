Class AAA Football: Bismarck, Century, Mandan advances to the semifinals

Local Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The Class AAA football playoffs kicked off with a bang, where all the WDA teams in action Friday advanced to the semifinals.

Bismarck survived a scare with West Fargo, when the Packers scored a game-tying TD with a minute left, until the extra point was blocked, leading to the 21-20 win.

Century hosted Fargo Shanley in the night cap of the doubleheader, where they rolled to the semis with a 49-28 win.

Mandan makes it back-to-back years with an upset win on the road against Fargo Davies, winning 26-21 in a thriller (video courtesy of WDAY)

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Stories

More Local News

Local Sports Videos

More Local Sports

Recent Videos

Class B Volleyball

Class AAA Football

Friday, October 20th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Cyber Plan

Amber's Friday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 10/30

Your complete weekend forecast

National Day Calendar: Candy Corn Day

WDA Girl's Swimming

Class B Volleyball

WDA Volleyball

Alexander Trunk or Treat

BisMan Transit Face Coverings

Record Number of Ballots

10-29 Gov. Presser

YLEH: Political Mailers

New Park for Bismarck

YLEH: Superintendent Race

Thursday, October 29th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 10/29

Minot YMCA

More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss