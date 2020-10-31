Class AAA Football: Bismarck, Century, Mandan advances to the semifinals

The Class AAA football playoffs kicked off with a bang, where all the WDA teams in action Friday advanced to the semifinals.

Bismarck survived a scare with West Fargo, when the Packers scored a game-tying TD with a minute left, until the extra point was blocked, leading to the 21-20 win.

Century hosted Fargo Shanley in the night cap of the doubleheader, where they rolled to the semis with a 49-28 win.

Mandan makes it back-to-back years with an upset win on the road against Fargo Davies, winning 26-21 in a thriller (video courtesy of WDAY)