Class AAA Football: Bismarck sees momentum on their side heading into West Fargo Sheyenne

The State Semifinals is this Friday, the Bismarck Demons making a return trip after a year away. With a miracle win last week, the Demons are quick to turn the page to their next opponent, West Fargo Sheyenne.

The game seemed all but over until a last-second touchdown by West Fargo was poised to send Bismarck to overtime until a senior Jack Steckler came up with the play of the game, blocking the game-tying extra point.

“I kind of just saw it throughout the whole game” says WR/DE Jack Steckler. “And I was able to make an adjustment at the end there, and I got through the line, stuck my hand up and made contact with the ball.”

“That was a high school kid making an adjustment,” says Head Coach Mark Gibson. “Understanding what that moment and that was all him. That was a senior captain who has been through this before and he took the opportunity to thank god because I wouldn’t be standing here talking to you.”

Bismarck found a way to win despite not having star running back Isaiah Huus. Now with him out for the rest of the season, Lucas Miller takes over the reins.

“He played last year for us there a little bit,” Gibson says. “He’s our number two guy this year and to be honest, he’s probably a number one on a lot of teams “

The game plan is simple but affective for Bismarck, stick to what they do best.

“Well I think we got to lean on our run game,” says WR/DB Tarin Walker. “Which our line has played really well. And then our defense, we just got to get some stops because they got a really good run game as well.”

One big question will be the rest versus rust factor. West Fargo Sheyenne hasn’t played a game in nearly a month, something Bismarck will look to exploit.

“Playoff football is always different than regular season football,” Steckler says. “So I think it’s big on our part to get a win there and get some confidence going into the playoffs”

“Three weeks ago for them is a long time,” says Gibson. “And so that’s some things that we can use in our favor and just kind of ride this momentum out a little bit. And hopefully they are rusty and so hopefully their timing is off because a lot of their offense is timing.”

The message is simple at practice this week, seize the moment.

“You never want to be the guy looking back thinking what I could’ve done better,” Gibson says. “If I could’ve done some things better and if you’re going to go out, go out in style and go out playing your best game.”